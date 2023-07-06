Energy Transition Partners B.V. shareholders adopt all resolutions at AGM



AMSTERDAM, 29 June 2023 - At its annual general meeting held on 29 June 2023, the shareholders of Energy Transition Partners B.V. ("Energy Transition Partners" or the "Company") approved all resolutions, including the adoption of the Company's 2022 financial statements and the extension of the deadline by which a business combination must be achieved (the "Business Combination Deadline") by an additional six months (the "AGM Extension") -- the Business Combination Deadline is 21 January 2024. The voting results per agenda item and the minutes of the meeting are published on the Company's website at:



https://www.entpa.nl/investor-relations/default.aspx



The Company's annual report for the year 2022 referenced in this press release may include forward- looking statements, which are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forwardlooking terminology, including the terms 'believes', "aims", "forecasts", "continues", 'estimates', 'plans', 'projects', 'anticipates', 'expects', 'intends', 'may', 'will' or 'should' or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. Any forwardlooking statements reflect the Company's current view with respect to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company's business, results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth or strategies. Forward-looking statements speak only as at the date at which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.



IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This press release contains information that qualifies or may have qualified as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.



Contact:

Stefan Simons, Director, CFF Communications

T +31 (0)20 575 4073 | M +31 (0)6 203 007 96 | E stefan.simons@cffcommunications.nl

Das sind die KI-Gewinner KI-Revolution voraus! Angesichts des beeindruckenden Wachstumspotentials dieser Branche stellen sich viele Anleger die Frage: Sollte man jetzt in KI-Aktien investieren? Wir stellen Ihnen 5 Aktien vor, die auf Ihre Watchlist müssen. Hier klicken