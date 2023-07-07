Anzeige
07.07.2023 | 09:49
Amundi MSCI Semiconductors ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Semiconductors ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc (SEMU LN) 
Amundi MSCI Semiconductors ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
07-Jul-2023 / 09:15 CET/CEST 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI Semiconductors ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc 
DEALING DATE: 05-Jul-2023 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 28.2092 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3312252 
CODE: SEMU LN 
ISIN: LU1900066033 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
ISIN:      LU1900066033 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      SEMU LN 
Sequence No.:  256012 
EQS News ID:  1674743 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1674743&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 07, 2023 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.