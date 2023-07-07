DJ Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc (TURU LN) Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Jul-2023 / 09:27 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 06-Jul-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 34.0138 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1901873 CODE: TURU LN ISIN: LU1900067601 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900067601 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TURU LN Sequence No.: 256184 EQS News ID: 1675091 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

