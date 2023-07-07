DJ Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (WATU LN) Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Jul-2023 / 09:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 06-Jul-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 55.7537 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 23832362 CODE: WATU LN ISIN: FR0010527275 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010527275 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WATU LN Sequence No.: 256275 EQS News ID: 1675273 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

July 07, 2023 03:40 ET (07:40 GMT)