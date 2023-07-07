Minneapolis, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2023) - Reuters Events is pleased to announce the launch of Transform Food 2023, a premier event dedicated to accelerating innovation and collaboration within the global food and agriculture industry. The event will take place on November 2-3 at the prestigious Marquette Hotel Minneapolis.

Unilever, a longstanding participant of Reuters Events, will be actively involved in this year's forum. Herrish Patel, General Manager of Unilever Nutrition North America, expressed his anticipation for the event, stating, "Unilever has had a strong presence at Reuters Events in the past, and I am looking forward to being part of this year's conversation at Transform Food. It is an important forum for leading business executives to engage in impactful and thought-provoking conversations to drive the global sustainable food agenda forward."

Under the theme of "Innovate. Commercialize. Transform.", Transform Food 2023 aims to address the urgent need for resilient and sustainable food and agriculture systems worldwide. It will provide a platform for forward-thinking executives to share critical experiences, forge impactful connections, and develop strategies that drive the commercialization of climate-resilient innovation from farm-to-fork.

"This fall, we will challenge the world's most influential food and agriculture executives to overcome the barriers to transformational innovation and collaboration at scale," said the organizing team at Reuters Events. "We believe that by prioritizing collaborative innovation and showcasing true thought leadership, we can secure the foundations of a net-positive future for all."

Transform Food 2023 stands apart from other industry events by offering an innovative program of impact interviews and roundtables designed to empower executives with the tools, tactics, and networks needed to navigate the evolving landscape of the food industry. By limiting attendance to the world's most forward-thinking executives, every connection made, and conversation held at the event will be of utmost relevance and significance.

Major new speakers and thought leaders from across the farm-to-fork ecosystem already include:

Jason Buechel, CEO, Whole Foods Market

Herrish Patel, General Manager Nutrition NA, Unilever

Sherene Jagla, Chief Demand Officer, Impossible Foods

Renata Nogueria, Global Nature Based Solutions Director, Cargill

Ryan Whitsand, Director Land Use Finance, WBCSD

Irving Fain, CEO, Bowery Farming

Jeffrey Amocasto, SVP Supply Chain & Menu Innovation, Shake Shack

Shannon Hauf, SVP Seed Innovation, Bayer

Aaron Rudberg, Senior Managing Director, COO and co-leader, S2G Ventures

Samuel Dennigan, Founder & CEO, Strong Roots

Debbie Reed, Executive Director, Ecosystem Services Market Consortium

Matt Carstens, President & CEO, Landus

Sherry Fry, VP Total Wellness, Nielsen

John Piotti, President & CEO, American Farmland Trust

Nicholas Bertrum, President & CEO, Flashfood

Irina Gerry, Chief Marketing Officer, Change Foods

Ben Mand, CEO, Harmless Harvest

Aditi Roy, Creator/Host, Full Stack Food Podcast

Peggy Yih, Managing Director, Chicago Council on Global Affairs

Brett Brohl, Managing Partner, Bread+Butter Ventures

Paige Graham, SVP Impact, Edelman

Aaron Magenheim, CEO/Founder, AgTech Insight/Growers Insight

Sara Eckhouse, Executive Director, FoodShot Global

Gina Nagel, (fmr) VP Mission & Regenerative Agriculture, Applegate

The event's agenda revolves around four pillars that encapsulate the transformative journey of the food industry:

Realize Resiliency: Participants will assess progress towards a net-zero, food-secure, sustainable, and just food system. Lessons learned thus far will be analyzed to unlock structural barriers to transformation and accelerate innovation, investment, and global impact.

Empower Analytics: Debates will focus on liberating the flow of analytics from farm-to-fork, with an emphasis on digitalization, AI, and automation. These technologies will strengthen measurements integrity, enhance governance, and unveil a new generation of digital tools, products, and services.

Thought Leaders to Change Makers: Diversity and collaboration in capital and incentives will be advocated to empower innovation champions at all levels. Opportunities for collaborative investment will be explored to better bridge the gaps between multinational muscle and grassroots pioneers.

Catalyze Consumer Demand: This final pillar delves into the challenge of building emotional resonance between new foods, agricultural practices, and consumers. By mobilizing mass markets for a regenerative, sustainable, and climate-smart future, the event aims to scale support for innovation beyond current technical boundaries.

Further statements of support from industry leaders sees them express their enthusiasm for the unique approach taken by the organizers of Transform Food 2023:

"Reuters is asking the right questions about the real challenges and opportunities facing our food and ag supply chains. They understand the complexity of the industry we operate in and are bringing the right stakeholders to the table to understand the full picture." - Matt Carstens, President & CEO, Landus

"Transform Food is accelerating collaboration between industry leaders across agriculture and food tech. There is no silver bullet to solve the challenges facing our global food system, but together we can build creative solutions to secure the future of food." - Irving Fain, CEO and Founder, Bowery

"We need events like Transform Food, where decision-makers across sectors come together to confront the challenges of food system transformation. By fostering collaboration and honesty in these venues, we can make progress toward a food system that supports human and environmental health." - Sara Eckhouse, Executive Director, FoodShot Global

"I look forward to joining leaders from across the food supply chain at Reuters Transform Food 2023 - to engage in focused discussions on how we can drive innovation and collaboration to ensure a sustainable and resilient food future for 10 billion people." - Shannon Hauf, SVP Seed Innovation, Bayer

For more information on Reuters Events: Transform Food 2023, visit https://events.reutersevents.com/sustainable-business/transform-food-usa or contact the organizer directly on Kerr.Jeferies@thomsonreuters.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/171619