Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 07.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
10X-Rallye-Fortsetzung erwartet! Warum hier heute noch rein?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853152 | ISIN: FR0000125585 | Ticker-Symbol: CAJ
Tradegate
07.07.23
11:02 Uhr
2,904 Euro
-0,216
-6,92 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,9282,93611:58
2,9262,93611:57
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.07.2023 | 20:00
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Groupe Casino: Equity offers now available online

Equity offers now available online

Paris, 6 July 6 2023

Further to the press release of 4 July 2023, Casino announces that it has today posted on its website the full text of the offers received from EP Global Commerce a.s. and Fimalac, as well as from 3F Holding :

  • EP Global Commerce / Fimalac

  • 3F Holding

***

This press release was prepared solely for information purposes and should not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Likewise, it does not provide and should not be treated as providing investment advice. It has no connection with the specific investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any receiver. No representation or warranty, either express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. Recipients should not consider it as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgement. All the opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

***

ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS
Christopher WELTON - Phone number: +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17
cwelton.exterieur@groupe-casino.fr
or
+33 (0)1 53 65 24 17
IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr

PRESS CONTACTS
Casino Group - Communications Director
Stéphanie Abadie - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05
or
+33(0)1 53 65 24 78 - directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr

Agence IMAGE 7
Karine Allouis - Phone number: +33(0)1 53 70 74 84 - kallouis@image7.fr

Laurent Poinsot - Phone number: + 33(0)6 80 11 73 52 - lpoinsot@image7.fr


Das sind die KI-Gewinner
KI-Revolution voraus! Angesichts des beeindruckenden Wachstumspotentials dieser Branche stellen sich viele Anleger die Frage: Sollte man jetzt in KI-Aktien investieren? Wir stellen Ihnen 5 Aktien vor, die auf Ihre Watchlist müssen.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.