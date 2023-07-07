DJ Amundi MSCI Em Latin America UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Em Latin America UCITS ETF - USD (C) (ALAG LN) Amundi MSCI Em Latin America UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 07-Jul-2023 / 10:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Em Latin America UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 06-Jul-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 16.4069 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10859554 CODE: ALAG LN ISIN: LU1681045297 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681045297 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ALAG LN Sequence No.: 256286 EQS News ID: 1675309 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

July 07, 2023 04:15 ET (08:15 GMT)