

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were little changed in cautious trade on Friday, after having fallen sharply in the previous session on fears of more interest-rate hikes from central banks.



The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally lower at 7,075 after plummeting 3.1 percent in the previous session.



The euro was on defensive mode ahead of the all-important U.S. jobs report due later in the day.



Airbus shares rose about 1 percent. The aircraft manufacturer reported significantly higher orders in June, helped by record demand from India.



Airbus officially booked orders for 500 jets from IndiGo and 250 from Air India that were announced or finalised at last month's Paris Airshow.



