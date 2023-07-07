Anzeige
Freitag, 07.07.2023
WKN: 885287 | ISIN: GB0001738615 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
07.07.2023 | 11:12
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 07

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the 'Company')

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Quarterly Portfolio Update

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 30 June 2023, it held the

following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do

not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total

assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:

Name

Percentage of net assets

GCP Infrastructure Investments

0.60%

Pershing Square Holdings

0.44%

AVI Global Trust

0.36%

Residential Secure Income

0.33%

BBGI Global Infrastructure

0.24%

RIT Capital Partners

0.17%

UIL Zero Div Pref 2024

0.11%

Total

2.25%

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 30 June 2023, the ten

largest investments were as follows:

Name

Percentage of net assets

UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2024

10.76%

UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2029

5.49%

iShares MSCI Japan ESG Screened ETF

4.02%

US Treasury 0.625% Index-Linked 2043

2.90%

SPDR MSCI Europe Energy ETF

2.60%

US Treasury 0.75% Index-Linked 2045

2.03%

UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2026

1.93%

Sweden (Kingdom of) 1.5% 2023

1.87%

US Treasury 0.375% Index-Linked 2044

1.62%

UK Treasury 2.5% Index-Linked 2024

1.59%

Total

34.81%

There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the

Company's portfolio.

It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid' prices.

Enquiries:

Juniper Partners Limited, Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com


© 2023 PR Newswire
