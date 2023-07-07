Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 07.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
10X-Rallye-Fortsetzung erwartet! Warum hier heute noch rein?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
07.07.2023 | 11:52
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Creditcoin Releases 2.0+ Incentivized Testnet

DJ Creditcoin Releases 2.0+ Incentivized Testnet 

Chainwire 
Creditcoin Releases 2.0+ Incentivized Testnet 
07-Jul-2023 / 10:21 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Creditcoin 
 
Delaware, USA, July 7, 2023 - Creditcoin is excited to announce the release of its incentivized public testnet, 
enhanced with participation rewards and bug bounties. Users are now able to join the testnet as a validator or 
nominator and take an active role in this game-changing upgrade, while earning substantial rewards in the process. 
 
The upgrade is set to transition the world's leading Real World Asset (RWA) credit network from Proof-of-Work to 
Nominated-Proof-of-Stake (NPoS). The testnet phase will allow for stress-testing of the network and ironing out any 
potential issues before the full mainnet launch. 
 
Participants can earn their share of a reward pot that is up to 400,000 mainnet CTC and enjoy a significant head start 
ahead of the official release of mainnet Creditcoin 2.0+. Furthermore, there's a bug bounty reward program of up to 
USD1,000 for every bug identified and reported, based on severity. 
 
In the Creditcoin 2.0+ testnet, users can partake in network staking, either as Validators, running a node and 
validating blocks, or as Nominators, backing honest Validators. Each role comes with its own set of rewards: up to 
2,000 CTC mainnet tokens for Validators and up to 100 CTC mainnet tokens for Nominators. The more you help, the more 
you'll be rewarded. 
 
You can get started by registering an account on the Creditcoin Community Forums and setting up a Polkadot.js wallet, 
the only compatible wallet for our testnet. Once you've decided on your role, familiarize yourself with the staking 
process through the relevant documentation for Validators and Nominators. 
 
After setting up your wallet, request Testnet tokens to participate. Validators will receive 15,000 testnet CTC tokens, 
and nominators will receive 1,000 testnet CTC tokens. Please note that these testnet tokens hold no value outside of 
participation in the testnet. 
 
Bug reports can be submitted via a form for Nominators and via Huntr.dev for Validators. Every bug reported stands a 
chance to earn rewards, from minor bugs fetching between USD10-USD99, medium bugs rewarding USD100-USD499, and major bugs 
warranting USD500-USD1,000. 
 
We thank our community for your ongoing support and are eager to usher in this new chapter for Creditcoin together. 
With your help, the transition to Creditcoin 2.0+ will be smoother, more efficient, and beneficial for all users of our 
network. 
 
For more details on joining the testnet and earning participation rewards, read more here. 
 
About Creditcoin 
Creditcoin is a foundational L1 blockchain designed to match and record credit transactions, creating a public ledger 
of credit history and loan performance and paving the way for a new generation of interoperable cross-chain credit 
markets. By working with technology partners, fintech lenders such as Aella, and other financial institutions across 
global emerging markets, Creditcoin is securing capital financing, building credit history and facilitating trust for 
millions of underserved financial customers and businesses based on the principles of RWA. 
 
Press Contact: 
Alan Kong 
Director of Marketing 
alan.kong@gluwa.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1675381 07-Jul-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=3c437deee36a10878be329ecadede4bd

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1675381&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 07, 2023 05:21 ET (09:21 GMT)

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
KI-Revolution voraus! Angesichts des beeindruckenden Wachstumspotentials dieser Branche stellen sich viele Anleger die Frage: Sollte man jetzt in KI-Aktien investieren? Wir stellen Ihnen 5 Aktien vor, die auf Ihre Watchlist müssen.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.