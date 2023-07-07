Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2023) - Forza Lithium Corp. (CSE: FZ) ("Forza" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of fieldwork on its Jeannette Lithium Property ("the Property") for the 2023 season. The Property is located approximately 105 km east of the town of Red Lake, Ontario, and 80 km northeast of Ear Falls, Ontario. An initial 7-day field program was carried out by a crew of two in mid-June along logging roads which traverse the Property. The crew has once again mobilized to the Property and has set up a fly camp in the northern part of the Property which is inaccessible by road.

During the 2022 field program 113 grab and channel samples were collected returning values up to 244 ppm Li, which was obtained from a sample of biotite gneiss with coarse feldspar-quartz dykelets. 16 grab samples were collected during the June 2023 program, with results pending.

The following description of the regional geology is adapted from the NI 43-101 Independent Technical Report on the Jeannette Lithium Property (Camier 2022):

The Property is located in the east-central portion of the Allison Lake Batholith within the Uchi Subprovince of the Superior Province of the Canadian Shield. The Uchi Subprovince is an east-trending granite-greenstone domain between 50 and 70 kilometers in width, extending approximately 700 kilometers from Lake Winnipeg in the west to the James Bay Lowlands.

The Allison Lake Batholith is the largest known fertile, peraluminous granite in northwestern Ontario (Breaks et al. 2003). Rare-element (Li, Cs, Rb, Tl, Be, Ta, Nb, Ga and Ge) pegmatite mineralization associated with S-type, peraluminous granite plutons is distributed over a wide expanse of the Superior Province of northeastern and northwestern Ontario. Rare element pegmatite mineralization occurs along a 350 km strike length of the Uchi-English River Subprovince boundary, from the Sandy Creek beryl pegmatite near Ear Falls to the Lilypad Lake complex-type pegmatite in the Fort Hope area, with 3 areas of known mineralization in between at Jubilee Lake, Root Lake and East Pashkokogan Lake (Breaks et al. 2003).

Forza's President and CEO, Mr. Saf Dhillon, said, "Following our successful fully subscribed IPO, the company is very excited to resume field work at the Jeanette property. This second phase of prospecting and sampling follows up on the work that was carried out during 2022."

John W. Londry, MSc, P. Geo, an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company. Neither the Company nor the Q.P. have completed sufficient work to verify the historical information on the property comprising the Jeanette Project, particularly regarding historical exploration, neighbouring companies, and government geological work. Grab samples are selected samples and not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the property.

About Forza Lithium Corp.

Forza Lithium is a Canadian exploration company with focused expertise on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective lithium properties in North America. Our flagship project, the Jeanette Lithium Property, consists of 4 unpatented mining claims comprising 1,820 hectares and lies 105 km east of the mining community of Red Lake, Ontario. The Company's strong management team is committed to maximizing shareholder value through new mineral discoveries located in favourable jurisdictions through its strategically located properties.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Saf Dhillon

President & CEO

Forza Lithium Corp.

info@forzalithium.com

Tel. (604-484-3031)

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include results of exploration, variations in results of mineralization, relationships with local communities, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

References:

Breaks, F.W., Selway, J.B. and Tindle, A.G. 2003. Fertile peraluminous granites and related rare-element mineralization in pegmatites, Superior Province, northwest and northeast Ontario: Operation Treasure Hunt; Ontario Geological Survey, Open File Report 6099, 179p.

Camier, J., 2022. NI 43-101 Independent Technical Report on the Jeannette Lithium Property for Forza Lithium Corporation.

