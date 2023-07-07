

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's trade deficit narrowed in May due to rising exports, data published by the customs office showed Friday.



Driven by rising surplus on services trade, the current account deficit declined notably in May, the Bank of France reported.



The trade deficit came in at EUR 8.42 billion in May compared to a shortfall of EUR 10.56 billion in April.



Exports posted a monthly growth of 4.7 percent, while imports rose only 0.4 percent.



On a yearly basis, exports advanced 7.7 percent. By contrast, imports dropped 1.1 percent.



The current account deficit declined to EUR 0.7 billion in May from EUR 1.7 billion in the previous month, the central bank said.



The deficit on goods trade decreased to EUR 7.7 billion from EUR 8.0 billion in April. The reduction in the energy bill offset the deterioration in the non-energy goods deficit.



At the same time, the surplus on services increased to EUR 4.5 billion from EUR 4.0 billion a month ago. Primary and secondary incomes totaled EUR 2.5 billion, bigger than EUR 2.3 billion in April.



The financial account showed net capital outflows of EUR 5.5 billion in May.



