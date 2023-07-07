GEE Group Inc.: GEE Group Announces Participation at the Sidoti Virtual Micro-Cap Investor Conference

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2023 / GEE Group Inc. (NYSE American:JOB) together with its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Company", "GEE Group", "us", "our", or "we"), a provider of professional staffing services and human resource solutions, today announced it is scheduled to participate at Sidoti's Virtual Micro-Cap Investor Conference taking place on Wednesday, August 16, through Thursday, August 17, 2023.

Derek Dewan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Kim Thorpe, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present virtually and provide insight on the Company's financial results for the fiscal third quarter ending June 30, 2023, business outlook and capital allocation strategy. The live webcast will be accessible through a special Sidoti registration link for GEE Group or on GEE Group's website at https://ir.geegroup.com/ir-calendar under "News and Events." More specific details and the registration link will be provided later this month.

The GEE Group executives will also host virtual one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 and Thursday, August 17, 2023 with investors. A copy of GEE Group's investor presentation will be available at https://ir.geegroup.com/.

Registration for the presentation or the one-on-ones will be available at www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and you do not need to be a Sidoti client.

About GEE Group

GEE Group Inc. is a provider of specialized staffing solutions and is the successor to employment offices doing business since 1893. The Company operates in two industry segments, providing professional staffing services and solutions in the information technology, engineering, finance and accounting specialties and commercial staffing services through the names of Access Data Consulting, Agile Resources, Ashley Ellis, General Employment, Omni-One, Paladin Consulting and Triad. Also, in the healthcare sector, GEE Group, through its Scribe Solutions brand, staffs' medical scribes who assist physicians in emergency departments of hospitals and in medical practices by providing required documentation for patient care in connection with electronic medical records (EMR). Additionally, the Company provides contract and direct hire professional staffing services through the following SNI brands: Accounting Now®, SNI Technology®, Legal Now®, SNI Financial®, Staffing Now®, SNI Energy®, and SNI Certes.

About Sidoti & Company

