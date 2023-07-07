Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2023) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: VGANF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands is pleased to announce it has entered the Caribbean fast casual sector with the launch of its 100% wholly owned subsidiary brand, Joey Turks Island Grill.



"Establishing our presence in the fast casual Caribbean sector with island inspired food in Canada is a strategic step forward for Happy Belly as we look to have first mover advantage and build a national chain", said Sean Black, CIO of Happy Belly. "In this sector there is no clear market leader in Canada, and no emerging QSR or Fast Casual concept that we really wanted to acquire, so the path forward for us became clear to utilize the in-house experience we have and the capital in hand to launch our own brand. Speed to market is very important when launching a new brand so we plan to quickly execute on both a corporate and franchise store accelerated growth strategy."



"This is no different than how we incubated and grew Mucho Burrito to be the market leader in Canada for fast casual Mexican when there were no other attractive options to us. With construction already underway at our first corporate store location, the launch of our own fast casual brand in this sector will add to our portfolio as we plan to open our first store in Q3."



"We see this as the first of many opportunities in sectors that have open ice for us. With the cost of capital being high, our M&A strategy remains laser focused on creating value for our shareholders. We refuse to overpay for M&A deals when we have the experience, the capital, and the access to real estate to create our own brands. During my time at MTY [TSX:MTY], I was able to see how the company benefited from creating several of their early brands in-house. We see no reason to not repeat the same blueprint of success with Happy Belly.





