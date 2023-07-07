

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' household spending continued to increase in May, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.



Consumer spending climbed 1.4 percent year-over-year in May, slightly faster than the 1.2 percent gain in April. Spending has been rising since April 2021.



In May, consumers spent more on services, and the rate of growth accelerated somewhat to 5.3 percent from 5.0 percent in April.



Spending on services accounts for more than half of total domestic consumer spending by households, the agency said.



Meanwhile, consumers spent 5.3 percent less on food, drinks, and tobacco. They also purchased 4.5 percent fewer durable goods than May last year.



