Pet Service Holding NV (PSH) is a European provider of products and services for pets and pet owners. The board is very pleased to announce the success of its listing through the technical listing procedure on Euronext Access + Paris. Accessibility for interested investors will become easier. PSH is keen to grow through acquisitions and a strong growth strategy in addition to organic growth.By listing on Euronext Access + Paris, the company is taking a big step forward. Trading on Euronext will start on 11 July 09:00 2023 and PSH's board will host the opening ceremony held at Euronext's Paris offices. PSH has already been listed on Nxchange Amsterdam since early 2021.This listing aims to accelerate the company's growth trajectory and strengthen its position as a European player through vertical integration to other levels of the supply chains. This may involve collaborations and/or acquisitions that create value for shareholders. PSH is considering veterinary practices and/or wholesalers to make the sale of prescription pet medicines through PSH's online shops and the PetApp more accessible to pet owners.PSH's shareholders will be convened soon so the board can explain the company's growth strategy and submit the financial statements for the 2022 financial year for approval.Ron van VeldhovenCEOron@petserviceholding.comIndustrieweg 161521NCWormerveerTel. 020-2146139info@petserviceholding.comwww.petserviceholding.com