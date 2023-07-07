Anzeige
Freitag, 07.07.2023
10X-Rallye-Fortsetzung erwartet! Warum hier heute noch rein?
07.07.2023 | 13:18
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 07

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 6 July 2023 were:

186.70c Capital only USD (cents)
147.06p Capital only Sterling (pence)
189.98c Including current year income USD (cents) XD
149.64p Including current year income Sterling (pence) XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the buyback of 51,884,770 treasury shares on 31st March 2021, the Company has 241,822,801 Ordinary Shares in issue, including 52,497,053 which are held in Treasury.


