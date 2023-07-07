Anzeige
Freitag, 07.07.2023
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.07.2023 | 13:36
Kvika banki hf.: Due to news of a takeover offer in Kerecis hf.

In light of recent announcements about Coloplast A/S's takeover bid for all share capital in Kerecis ("Kerecis") hf. Kvika banki hf. ("Kvika") provides the following information.

Kvika owns 76,671 shares in Kerecis and, additionally, a call option for 17,323 shares. The book value of the shares and the call option is USD 78.19 pr. share, or around ISK 954 million on 30 June 2023.

Kvika has not received a takeover offer, but based on available published information it is clear that the value of the shares and the call option would considerably exceed the book value.

Fyrir frekari upplýsingar vinsamlegast hafið samband við fjárfestatengsl Kviku banka á netfanginu fjarfestatengsl@kvika.is eða í síma 540 3200.


