OPPO Strengthens Leadership in the Middle East and Africa with Appointment of Chi Zhou as President

OPPO appoints Chi Zhou as President for the Middle East and Africa region, responsible for leading sales, product, and market development strategies

Chi's extensive industry experience and strong leadership abilities make him an ideal candidate to drive OPPO's growth and success in the region

DUBAI, UAE, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OPPO announces the appointment of Chi Zhou as the global technology brand's news President for the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. In this pivotal role, Chi will be responsible for spearheading OPPO's sales, product, and market development strategies to ensure the brand's continued success and growth in the region.

With over a decade of experience in the technology and telecommunications industry, Chi brings a wealth of expertise to his role. He has held various positions within OPPO since 2019 and was previously the Head of Overseas Reno GTM. Under his leadership, the Reno series achieved remarkable market share and profitability in international markets through an effective sales strategy. Chi's exemplary leadership abilities and deep understanding of OPPO's core values make him the perfect candidate to drive the brand's growth and prosperity in the Middle East and Africa.

Discussing his new role, Chi Zhou, President of OPPO MEA said, "I am honored to take on the position as the new President of OPPO MEA and embark on this exciting journey with a company that prioritizes innovation and excellence. Working alongside our dedicated team, we will tirelessly strive to deliver cutting-edge products that captivate our customers and reinforce OPPO's position as a leading technology brand in the region."

Throughout his career, Chi Zhou has consistently demonstrated unwavering passion for innovation, propelling him to the forefront of his field. His exceptional leadership skills and adaptability have enabled him to navigate the ever-evolving corporate landscape, positioning him as a valuable asset to OPPO's ongoing success.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - "Smiley Face" - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services such as OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO has footprints in more than 60 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 13 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa.

Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and have enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, charity campaigns.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2149034/Chi_Zhou.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1451542/OPPO_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/oppo-strengthens-leadership-in-the-middle-east-and-africa-with-appointment-of-chi-zhou-as-president-301871952.html