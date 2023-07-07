Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 07.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
10X-Rallye-Fortsetzung erwartet! Warum hier heute noch rein?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.07.2023 | 14:10
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

La Presse: Cinema, Italian Golden Globe to documentary on Gianni Agnelli produced by Marco Durante

"The most important recognition we have received," said the founder and President of LaPresse

ROME, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Gianni Agnelli, in arte l'Avvocato" has been awarded the 2023 Globo d'Oro, i.e. Italian Golden Globe, as Best Documentary. "This is the most important recognition we have received. We have been investing in television for four years: this is the first award for an important documentary. Important because I have a personal connection to it. I lived with the Avvocato, I knew him very well and I called him Giovanni unlike the others who called him Gianni or l'Avvocato," said the founder and President of LaPresse, Marco Durante, who produced the documentary. The film portrait of the Avvocato won the statuette on the evening that the Italian Foreign Press Association devotes every year to Italian cinema. Receiving the prize at Villa Massimo was the film director Emanuele Imbucci, sharing the stage with giants from the world of Italian and international cinema such as John Malkovich and Marco Bellocchio. "I am happy because this award is not for me but for LaPresse. There is not a day, month or year that we do not take a step forward. And this is not thanks to me but rather to the machine we have created," Durante continued. "Who do I dedicate this award to? To Avvocato Agnelli. Without him I would not be who I am. If I had not met Donna Marella, I would not have learnt manners. If I had not met the Avvocato, I would not be the person I am now."

For more information:
Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e516bccf-6d3e-4be7-bfa7-56915f8d4817

The photo is also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP PhotoExpress.



Das sind die KI-Gewinner
KI-Revolution voraus! Angesichts des beeindruckenden Wachstumspotentials dieser Branche stellen sich viele Anleger die Frage: Sollte man jetzt in KI-Aktien investieren? Wir stellen Ihnen 5 Aktien vor, die auf Ihre Watchlist müssen.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.