

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The yen rose to 2-weeks high of 155.43 against the euro and 159.53 against the Swiss franc, from early lows of 156.93 and 160.92, respectively.



Moving away from an early low of 183.59 against the pound, the yen advanced to nearly a 2-week high of 182.01.



Against the U.S., the Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen advanced to 2-week high of 142.87, more than a 3-week high of 94.86, a 1-week high of 88.23 and more than a 2-week high of 106.88 from early lows of 144.19, 95.59, 88.84 and 107.84, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 147.00 against the euro, 152.00 against the franc, 174.00 against the pound, 140.00 against the greenback, 91.00 against the aussie, 84.00 against the kiwi and 101.00 against the loonie.



