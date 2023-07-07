Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: European Surveillance Half Year Report 2023

European Surveillance Half Year Report 2023 Attached is the report from Nasdaq European Surveillance Half Year Report 2023. The overarching goal of the Surveillance function within the Nasdaq European markets is to maintain and strengthen the confidence of market participants, investors and the general public in our exchanges. This is primarily achieved by professional, trustworthy and integrated surveillance of trading and of the listed companies as well as by the surveillance department's responsibilities with regards to listing of shares and other financial instruments. This report describes the main day-to-day activities and achievements within European Surveillance for first half 2023. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1154237