Freitag, 07.07.2023
WKN: 869353 | ISIN: US4932671088 | Ticker-Symbol: KEY
ACCESSWIRE
07.07.2023 | 15:14
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KeyBank to Present Homeownership Workshops in Rochester

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2023 / KeyBank:

KeyBank will present three homeownership workshops in Rochester, NY. Leslie Curry, KeyBank Community Development Loan Officer (NMLS# 407614), will offer advice and details on products and assistance programs available to homebuyers.

The workshops will take place on Wednesday July 12th, Wednesday July 19th and Wednesday July 26th from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the KeyBank Valley Branch located at 1475 Mt. Hope Avenue in Rochester.

Register here

Admission is free.

  • Get tips on homeownership from KeyBank

Mortgage and Home Equity Lending products offered by KeyBank are not FDIC insured or guaranteed. KeyBank extends credit secured by residential real estate without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, sex, handicap, or familial status. All credit products are subject to collateral and/or credit approval, terms, conditions, availability and are subject to change. NMLS #399797.

CFMA #230705-2152879

KeyBank, Friday, July 7, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/766162/KeyBank-to-Present-Homeownership-Workshops-in-Rochester

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.