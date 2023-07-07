Anzeige
Freitag, 07.07.2023
10X-Rallye-Fortsetzung erwartet! Warum hier heute noch rein?
WKN: 120071 | ISIN: GB0031215220
PR Newswire
07.07.2023 | 15:18
Carnival PLC - Voting Rights and Capital

Carnival PLC - CARNIVAL PLC - VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 07

CARNIVAL PLC - VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on 30 June 2023 Carnival plc had 217,383,351 issued ordinary shares of US $1.66 each admitted to trading. Carnival plc holds 30,576,863 ordinary shares in Treasury.

Although Carnival plc has 186,806,488 issued and outstanding ordinary shares, the 24,901,144 ordinary shares held by Carnival Investments Limited and 15,654,055 ordinary shares held by Carnival Corporation do not carry the right to vote (in accordance with the Articles of Association of Carnival plc).

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Carnival plc is 146,251,289. The above figure of 146,251,289 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, Carnival plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

7 July 2023


