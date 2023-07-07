Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 07.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
10X-Rallye-Fortsetzung erwartet! Warum hier heute noch rein?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 675213 | ISIN: NO0010096985 | Ticker-Symbol: DNQ
Tradegate
07.07.23
15:30 Uhr
25,990 Euro
-0,035
-0,13 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
EQUINOR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQUINOR ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,20026,26515:53
26,19026,25015:53
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.07.2023 | 15:22
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Equinor ASA: Completed share capital reduction in connection with share buy-back

In line with the objective for the share buy-back programme which was executed by Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) in four tranches in the period 16 May 2022 until 20 March 2023, the annual general meeting on 10 May 2023 in Equinor ASA decided that the share capital shall be reduced with NOK 430,913,885 from NOK 7,938,675,397.50 to NOK 7,507,761,512.50, by deletion or redemption of total 172,365,554 shares.

The creditor deadline for the capital reduction has expired and the capital reduction was completed in the Company Register Center 27 June 2023.

Following completion of the capital reduction the share capital of the company is NOK 7,507,761,512.50 divided into 3,003,104,605 shares.

Further information - Investor relations:

  • Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor relations,
    +47 918 01 791

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Das sind die KI-Gewinner
KI-Revolution voraus! Angesichts des beeindruckenden Wachstumspotentials dieser Branche stellen sich viele Anleger die Frage: Sollte man jetzt in KI-Aktien investieren? Wir stellen Ihnen 5 Aktien vor, die auf Ihre Watchlist müssen.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.