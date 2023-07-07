Prisma Campaigns Achieves SOC 2 Type I Attestation

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2023 / Prisma Campaigns is proud to announce that we've received a clean SOC 2 Type 1 attestation report. This rigorous, independent assessment of our internal security controls validates our dedication and adherence to the highest standards for Security, Confidentiality, Availability, Privacy, and Processing Integrity.

Prisma Campaigns Logo

This is an important milestone, and in no way signals an end to our commitment to our customers and the security of their data. Security is the foundation upon which our products are built, and upon which we earn and maintain trust with our customers.

Prisma Campaigns uses Drata's compliance automation platform to continuously monitor its internal security controls to the highest possible standards. With Drata, Prisma Campaigns has real-time visibility across the organization to ensure the end-to-end security and compliance posture of our systems.

"Receiving the clean SOC 2 attestation affirms our unwavering commitment to the highest security standards. Our customers' trust is paramount to us, and we remain dedicated to safeguarding their data," says Felipe Gil, CEO of Prisma Campaigns.

Conducted by MJD, a nationally recognized CPA firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, this attestation report affirms that Prisma Campaigns's information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the rigorous SOC 2 Trust Service Criteria.

Developed by the AICPA, SOC 2 is an extensive audit that ensures that a company is handling customer data securely and in a manner that protects the organization as well as the privacy of its customers. SOC 2 is designed for service providers storing customer data in the cloud.

As more enterprises look to process sensitive and confidential business data with cloud-based services, it's critical that they do so in a way that ensures their data will remain safe. Because our customers take great care to handle their data responsibly, they deserve partners who take that commitment as seriously as they do.

We welcome all customers and prospects who are interested in discussing our commitment to security and reviewing our SOC compliance reports to contact us.

About Prisma Campaigns

Prisma Campaigns' mission is to empower Financial Institutions to stay relevant in a competitive and challenging environment by developing deep and empathic relationships with their clients through personalized marketing campaigns that drive true value.

For more information, visit https://prismacampaigns.com/ or call +1 (786) 808-1828

About Drata

Drata is the world's most advanced security and compliance automation platform with the mission to make compliance effortless and accessible. With Drata, thousands of companies streamline over 14 compliance frameworks-such as SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, and more-through continuous, automated control monitoring and evidence collection, resulting in a strong security posture, lower costs, and less time spent preparing for annual audits. The company is backed by ICONIQ Growth, GGV Capital, Alkeon Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Cowboy Ventures, S Ventures, Leaders Fund, Okta Ventures, SVCI, SV Angel, Intuit Ventures, and many key industry leaders. For more information, visit drata.com.

