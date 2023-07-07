Anzeige
Workiva: An Auditor's Perspective on ESG

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2023 / Workiva

Workiva, Friday, July 7, 2023, Press release picture

Workiva's Ernest Anunciacion sits down with Nancy Jordan, vice president of internal audit at Cornerstone Building Brands, and Tom Rams, senior director of SOX and internal audit at 8x8. Tom and Nancy share lessons they've learned about ESG and assurance and discuss the importance of breaking down silos to foster the collection of more consistent, accurate data.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, and YouTube.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/766163/An-Auditors-Perspective-on-ESG

