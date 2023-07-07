EQS Voting Rights Announcement: va-Q-tec AG

va-Q-tec AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



07.07.2023 / 15:25 CET/CEST

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: va-Q-tec AG Street: Alfred-Nobel-Straße 33 Postal code: 97080 City: Würzburg

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900MHY0HTHX71DO39

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

Consummation of takeover offer; acting in concert; exercise of instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: EQT AB

City of registered office, country: Stockholm, Sweden

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Fahrenheit AcquiCo GmbH

Dr. Roland Caps



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 06 Jul 2023

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 85.75 % 13.98 % 85.75 % 13415000 Previous notification 0 % 22.84 % 22.84 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0006636681 0 11503820 0.00 % 85.75 % Total 11503820 85.75 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Contracual acquisition right n/a Anytime 1475650 11.00 % Total 1475650 11.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Contractual acquisition obligation n/a n/a Physical 1475650 11.00 % Contractual acquisition obligation n/a n/a Physical 400000 2.98 % Contractual acquisition right n/a n/a Physical 400000 2.98 % Total 1875650 13.98 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) EQT AB % % % EQT Treasury AB % % % EQT Holdings S.à r.l. % % % EQT X (General Partner) S.à r.l. % % % EQT X (No. 1) EUR SCSp % % % EQT X Collect EUR SCSp % % % EQT X EUR SCSp % % % EQT X S.à r.l. SICAF-RAIF % % % EQT X Investments S.à r.l. % % % Fahrenheit TopCo S.à r.l. % % % Fahrenheit HoldCo S.à r.l. 11.00 % % 11.00 % Fahrenheit AcquiCo GmbH 85.75 % 13.98 % 85.75 % - % % % EQT AB % % % EQT Treasury AB % % % EQT Holdings S.à r.l. % % % EQT X (General Partner) S.à r.l. % % % EQT X Collect EUR SCSp % % % EQT X EUR SCSp % % % EQT X S.à r.l. SICAF-RAIF % % % EQT X Investments S.à r.l. % % % Fahrenheit TopCo S.à r.l. % % % Fahrenheit HoldCo S.à r.l. 11.00 % % 11.00 % Fahrenheit AcquiCo GmbH 85.75 % 13.98 % 85.75 % - % % % EQT AB % % % EQT Treasury AB % % % EQT Holdings S.à r.l. % % % EQT X (General Partner) S.à r.l. % % % EQT X EUR SCSp % % % EQT X S.à r.l. SICAF-RAIF % % % EQT X Investments S.à r.l. % % % Fahrenheit TopCo S.à r.l. % % % Fahrenheit HoldCo S.à r.l. 11.00 % % 11.00 % Fahrenheit AcquiCo GmbH 85.75 % 13.98 % 85.75 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

1,875,651 voting rights are attributable to Fahrenheit AcquiCo due to a pooling of voting rights with other shareholders, incl. Dr. Roland Caps. The instruments under no. 7b relate to voting rights already attributed to Fahrenheit AcquiCo and are not aggregated under no. 6 and 8. Likewise, the instruments under no. 7b partly relate to the same shares and to such extent are not aggregated.

Date

07 Jul 2023





