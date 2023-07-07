Anzeige
Freitag, 07.07.2023

07.07.2023 | 15:34
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Idogen AB from Nasdaq First North Growth Market (375/23)

Today, July 7, 2023, Idogen AB issued a press release with information that the
Lund District Court had declared the company bankrupt. 

According to item 8.2.6 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the
exchange may decide to delist the financial instruments of an issuer if the
issuer is subject of insolvency. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to delist the
shares of Idogen AB from Nasdaq First North Growth Market with immediate
effect. 

The trading in the shares is halted and will not be resumed.

Short name:   IDOGEN   
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0014428561
----------------------------
Order book ID: 197058   
----------------------------

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com.
