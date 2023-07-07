Anzeige
07.07.2023 | 16:24
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Document

PR Newswire

London, July 7

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Quarterly Interim Dividend - Currency Election Form

A copy of the currency election form for the quarterly interim dividend will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism


Graham Venables
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary
Tel: 020 3649 3432

7 July 2023

END

