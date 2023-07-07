Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 07.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
10X-Rallye-Fortsetzung erwartet! Warum hier heute noch rein?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.07.2023 | 17:30
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 07

[07.07.23]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
07.07.23IE000LZC9NM015,579,271.00USD0100,265,091.616.4358
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
07.07.23IE000DOZYQJ76,162,490.00EUR036,201,429.005.8745
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
07.07.23IE000GETKIK85,361,151.00GBP046,552,526.708.6833
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)Valuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
07.07.23IE000XIITCN51,696,976.00GBP013,772,978.538.1162
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
07.07.23IE000HKX6U62444,510.00SEK047,362,346.10106.5496

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
KI-Revolution voraus! Angesichts des beeindruckenden Wachstumspotentials dieser Branche stellen sich viele Anleger die Frage: Sollte man jetzt in KI-Aktien investieren? Wir stellen Ihnen 5 Aktien vor, die auf Ihre Watchlist müssen.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.