Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 07
[07.07.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|07.07.23
|IE000LZC9NM0
|15,579,271.00
|USD
|0
|100,265,091.61
|6.4358
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|07.07.23
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|6,162,490.00
|EUR
|0
|36,201,429.00
|5.8745
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|07.07.23
|IE000GETKIK8
|5,361,151.00
|GBP
|0
|46,552,526.70
|8.6833
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|07.07.23
|IE000XIITCN5
|1,696,976.00
|GBP
|0
|13,772,978.53
|8.1162
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|07.07.23
|IE000HKX6U62
|444,510.00
|SEK
|0
|47,362,346.10
|106.5496