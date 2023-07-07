OL GROUPE: DISCLOSURE OF TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND NUMBER OF SHARES IN THE CAPITAL AT 07/05/23

SA French Corporation
Capital: 261.504.156,16 euros
Headquarters: 10 avenue Simone Veil - 69 150 DECINES-CHARPIEU (France)
LYON RCS 421 577 495
DISCLOSURE OF TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND NUMBER OF SHARES IN THE CAPITAL AT 07/05/23
Pursuant to article L. 233-8 of the French « Code de Commerce » and 223-16 of the AMF's General Regulations:
|Total number of shares
|175 873 471
|Number of real voting rights
|176 086 246
|Theoretical number of voting rights
(including own shares)
|178 045 830
For more information:
|OL Groupe
Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65
Email: investisseurs@ol.fr
www.ol.fr
|Euronext Paris - Segment C
Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-Tradable - CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 5755 Recreational services
