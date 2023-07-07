OL GROUPE: DISCLOSURE OF TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND NUMBER OF SHARES IN THE CAPITAL AT 06/30/23

SA French Corporation

Capital: 261.504.156,16 euros

Headquarters: 10 avenue Simone Veil - 69 150 DECINES-CHARPIEU (France)

LYON RCS 421 577 495

DISCLOSURE OF TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND NUMBER OF SHARES IN THE CAPITAL AT 06/30/23

Pursuant to article L. 233-8 of the French « Code de Commerce » and 223-16 of the AMF's General Regulations:

Total number of shares 172 042 208 Number of real voting rights 172 254 983 Theoretical number of voting rights

(including own shares) 174 214 567

For more information:

OL Groupe



Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00

Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65



Email: investisseurs@ol.fr



www.ol.fr Euronext Paris - Segment C



Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-Tradable - CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary

ISIN code: FR0010428771

Reuters: OLG.PA

Bloomberg: OLG FP

ICB: 5755 Recreational services

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

yJqdaZyakpicyW+eYpaal2iWmZhplGaYZWbKyWJuY57HanBnxW9hbcnJZnFhnW1p

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-80883-olg-declaration-d_actions-et-nombre-de-droits-de-vote-version-anglaise-30062023.pdf