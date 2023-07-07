Anzeige
Freitag, 07.07.2023
WKN: A0MM87 | ISIN: NO0010358484 | Ticker-Symbol: E2M
Frankfurt
07.07.23
10:32 Uhr
0,204 Euro
-0,004
-1,92 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.07.2023 | 17:06
52 Leser
EMGS - Vessel activity and multi-client sales update for the second quarter 2023

Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA (the "Company" or "EMGS") releases information on vessel activity and multi-client sales during the quarter approximately 4-5 working days after the close of each quarter. The Company defines vessel utilisation as the percentage of the vessel charter period spent on proprietary or multi-client data acquisition. Downtime (technical or maritime), mobilisation, steaming, and some standby activities are not included in the utilisation rate.

At the end of the second quarter 2023 the Company had one vessel on charter, the Atlantic Guardian. The Atlantic Guardian was warm stacked for the entire quarter.

The utilization for the second quarter was 0% compared with 18% for the second quarter 2022.

EMGS had one vessel in operation and recorded 3.0 vessel months in the quarter. In the second quarter 2022, the Company recorded 3.0 vessel months.


Multi-client revenues in the second quarter
The Company expects to record approximately USD 0.1 million in multi-client revenues for the second quarter of 2023.

EMGS will publish its second quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday 17 August 2023 prior to 07:30 local time (Norway). A recorded presentation will also be made available over the Internet. To access the presentation, please go to the Company's homepage (www.emgs.com) and follow the link.

Contact
Anders Eimstad, Chief Financial Officer, +47 948 25 836

This information is published in accordance with the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12.


About EMGS
EMGS, the marine EM market leader, uses its proprietary electromagnetic (EM) technology to support oil and gas companies in their search for offshore hydrocarbons. EMGS supports each stage in the workflow, from survey design and data acquisition to processing and interpretation. The Company's services enable the integration of EM data with seismic and other geophysical and geological information to give explorationists a clearer and more complete understanding of the subsurface. This improves exploration efficiency and reduces risks and the finding costs per barrel. CSEM technology can also be used to detect the presence of marine mineral deposits (primarily Seabed Massive Sulphides) and EMGS believes that the technology can also be used to estimate the mineral content of such deposits. The Company is undertaking early-stage initiatives to position itself in this future market.


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
