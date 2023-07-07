Ingrid Punderson Jackson Joins the Nebo Company as Vice President, Client Experience

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2023 / The Nebo Company, a top leadership development firm specializing in coaching, programs, and retreats, is proud to announce the appointment of Ingrid Punderson Jackson as Vice President, Client Experience. In her new role, Jackson will leverage her extensive experience and business acumen to foster relationships with clients in Vermont and nationwide, aligning their leadership and organizational development needs with Nebo's exceptional services.

Ingrid Jackson

Known for her compassionate approach, integrity, and entrepreneurial spirit, Ingrid brings a wealth of expertise to The Nebo Company. After successfully founding and selling a full-service real estate firm in 2014, Jackson embarked on a new professional path, dedicating herself to leadership coaching. Trained by the renowned leadership coaching program at Georgetown University, she started her own coaching practice in 2019, working with leaders across various sectors, including higher education, nonprofits, and businesses in the Vermont community.

"We are thrilled to have Ingrid Punderson Jackson join our team as Vice President, Client Experience," said Kate Ebner, Founder and CEO of The Nebo Company. "Her deep understanding of coaching techniques, combined with her background in entrepreneurship and real estate, make her an invaluable asset to our organization. Ingrid's ability to connect with clients, ask insightful questions, and facilitate impactful change aligns perfectly with Nebo's mission of developing human potential to transform the future."

With her background as a world-class athlete and successful real estate leader, Ingrid serves as a catalyst for empowered change. She leverages her warm energy, natural curiosity, and exceptional listening skills to connect with clients and understand their challenges deeply. By clarifying values, defining objectives, and creating roadmaps, Jackson empowers her clients to tap into their authentic sources of energy and drive meaningful growth.

Ingrid's ability to nurture wholehearted and collaborative leadership enables her clients to explore their visions and values, leading to personal and professional development. Through her work, clients gain a fresh perspective, connect better with others, and achieve results that were once considered elusive.

"I am thrilled to join The Nebo Company and contribute to their mission of developing exceptional leaders," said Ingrid Punderson Jackson. "I believe that coaching is a transformative process that enables individuals to reach their full potential. I look forward to partnering with clients, helping them navigate their leadership challenges, and empowering them to make a lasting impact."

About The Nebo Company:

Founded in 2004 by strategist, change-maker, and executive coach Kate Ebner, The Nebo Company is a premier leadership development firm specializing in coaching, programs, and retreats. Committed to empowering leaders who aspire to create positive change, Nebo offers exceptional services that demystify the practice of leadership, guiding leaders to transform themselves and their organizations.

