London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2023) - Floshin, a decentralised applications project, has recently announced the merger of its two tokens, Floshin and CAGE, resulting in the creation of a new token in preparation for their multiple upcoming product launches.

Since Floshin's launch in November 2021, the Floshin team have released several decentralised apps, created a number of staking pools and performed multiple airdrops for both holders and non-holders. They have been supported by a community whose ideas have contributed to shaping the ecosystem and product development.

The first of Floshin's products to launch will be the new decentralised exchange, Coinage. Coinage is set to launch alongside Floshin's new token. Coinage is a decentralised exchange with a wide range of premium features. These include a top-of-the-line crypto liquidity aggregator, real-time global stock market quotes, real-time crypto currency prices, a market cap comparison calculator, live market sentiment analysis, and virtual trading competitions.

To coincide with the upcoming launches of multiple Floshin products, the team has been working on a new token that has no ownership. This token will make decentralised financial services more accessible within the Floshin 'Superapp' ecosystem, ensuring the users consistently have a smooth and hassle-free experience.

In a change to previous tokens launched on the Binance network, this token's primary blockchain will be decided by the Floshin Community on their Discord server. Existing Floshin and Cage holders have participated in an exclusive private sale. The FloshinX was announced with the public sale scheduled for 5pm UTC on the 07th of July 2023.

The Floshin team have announced plans to release four additional products in 2023. These products will include blockchain indexing APIs, a decentralised launchpad, an escrow trading and payment merchant and a mobile superapp that will conveniently consolidate all of its tools in one application.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FloshinX

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/B3hcWZYdzf

Coinmarketcap: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/floshin-token/

