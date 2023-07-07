London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2023) - Sends, the British financial service provider, expanded the list of permitted countries for providing its services. Starting July, individuals and legal entities from Gibraltar and the United Kingdom can open private and business accounts in Sends. The complete list of permitted countries is published on the Sends website.





IBAN is one of the core Sends services. This provider can open a ready-to-use payment account within 48 hours after submitting the necessary documents. Clients can create unlimited accounts with personal IBAN for different needs. Sends opens this service for individuals or legal entities from the European Union, the UK and Gibraltar.

"We work on our growth daily, expanding the markets and enhancing Sends services. From July, we start the integrations with companies from the UK and Gibraltar. We believe that personal IBAN from Sends can be a game-changing solution for many big, medium-sized or small companies," commented Anastasiia Pervushyna, Director/MLRO in Sends.

Sends provides various services, such as Internet acquiring or payouts to cards that are extremely popular among entrepreneurs and freelancers. It is worth mentioning that Sends announced a summer special offer for Internet acquiring services. Sends provides new customers onboarded until August 31st with a reduced acquiring fee of just 1%.

