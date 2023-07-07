Hatton Investments Celebrates One-Year Anniversary and Pivots to Conscious Wealth Investing

By launching Conscious Wealth Living, the company goes beyond wealth management to focus on helping people heal their relationship with money

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2023 / Hatton Investments was created to change the way people view wealth. Now, with the company's first anniversary swiftly approaching, Brandon Hatton, President and Chief Investment Officer, has announced a new name to better reflect the company's core focus: Conscious Wealth Investing.





Since its inception, Hatton Investments has remained committed to creating a platform for meaningful dialogue in order to help clients reframe their relationships with money. Now, under the name Conscious Wealth Investing, the company takes a leap forward in its mission to foster a conscious wealth movement that transcends conventional financial practices.

Brandon's broader vision goes beyond individual aspirations, distinguishing itself from other financial firms that typically bear the names of their founders. It symbolizes the company's dedication to serving clients who, in turn, become better equipped to serve others, thus creating a ripple effect of impact.

As part of its expansion plans, Conscious Wealth Investing has introduced the Conscious Wealth Living branch. In addition to offering wealth management services, the company will act as a catalyst for people to shift their focus from scarcity to abundance and unlock prosperity and unity. Under Conscious Wealth Living, Brandon and his partner Alissa Harper-Pease, established the Center for Conscious Wealth in Miami. The Center will serve as a platform for families, business partners and individuals to engage in candid discussions about money and heal the challenges holding them back from having these conversations.

Through its approach, Conscious Wealth Investing empowers its clients to find confidence in their financial well-being, allowing them to live with purpose and place personal fulfillment above the pursuit of returns alone. The company prioritizes transparent investing and avoids fear-inducing language, ensuring that conscious wealth is accessible to all.

"Conscious Wealth Investing isn't just a name change; it represents a new framework around money and serves as a call for reform within the financial industry," says Brandon. "We believe that these conversations should be empowering, enabling people to see money not as the goal itself, but as a means to invest in their visions for the future."

About Conscious Wealth Investing: Conscious Wealth Investing is founded by Brandon Hatton, an investment advisor dedicated to helping his clients live abundant, intentional lives. The company is comprised of a team of financial professionals who believe in the power of intention - and how wealth management can be a tool for good. As such, the company designed a new approach to investing to help people manage their money in a way that prioritizes their values, called Conscious Wealth® Management. In addition, its Conscious Wealth Living branch helps people develop a healthy relationship with money and awaken a life of abundance.

