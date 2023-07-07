Perk Labs Inc.: Perk Labs Announces Voting Results Following its Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2023 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB) ("Perk" or the "Company"), the company that specializes in ordering and payment technology, is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), held on July 5, 2023, at 997 Seymour Street, Suite 250, Vancouver, British Columbia Canada V6B 3M1.

The voting results for each nominee are as follows:

Votes

|For % of

Votes Cast

- For - Votes

Withheld % of

Votes Cast

- Withheld - Kirk Herrington 111,445,937 80.84% 26,420,249 19.16% Larry Timlick 124,015,754 89.95% 13,850,432 10.05% Patrick Power 48,413,615 35.12% 89,452,571 64.88% Ryan Hardy 134,766,457 97.75% 3,099,729 2.25% Benoit Lacroix 124,349,235 90.20% 13,516,951 9.80% Jonathan Hoyles 117,077,867 84.92% 20,788,319 15.08%

As a result, Kirk Herrington, Larry Timlick, Ryan Hardy, Ben Lacroix and Jonathan Hoyles were elected as directors of the Corporation to serve until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation, or until their successors are elected or appointed.

In accordance with the Corporation's majority voting policy, Patrick Power has submitted his resignation to the Board. After review and consideration, the Board has accepted Mr. Power's resignation. The Company thanks Mr. Power for his service and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

In addition, the Company reports that ordinary resolutions: (i) to fix the number of directors of the Company at six (6); and (ii) to appoint Welch LLP as the Company's auditor for the fiscal year ending November 30, 2023 and to authorize the Board of Directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor; was passed by a majority of the votes represented at the Meeting.

Voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Perk Labs Inc.

Perk Labs, the owner of Getit Technologies Inc. and Perk Hero Software Inc, specializes in technology, logistics, and connecting communities. Our digital payments and loyalty software empowers merchants to optimize their business and customer journey. Our marketplace and driver network connects and supports their business with additional sales and flexible last mile delivery options.

For more information about Perk Labs, please visit www.perklabs.io.

For more information contact:

Ryan Hardy

CEO

Perk Labs Inc.

(833) 338-0299

investors@perklabs.io

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: "may", "believe", "thinks", "expect", "exploring", "expand", "could", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "pursue", "potentially", "projected", "should", "will" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. These forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, relate to, among other things, the discussion of the Company's business strategies and its expectations concerning future operations. Although the Company considers these forward-looking statements to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are based will occur.

