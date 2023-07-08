Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2023) - Automated Investments, a leading automation agency in the e-commerce industry, is pleased to announce the launch of its fully automated Amazon FBA stores. The company, founded by entrepreneurs Oz Levi and Shawn Megira, aims to empower investors with business opportunities and harness the power of automation.

Automated Investments

Oz (right), Shawn (left), the founders

With a diverse portfolio of over 350 stores under management, Automated Investments offers a comprehensive range of services tailored to investors. These services include product research, FBA preparation, customer support, and daily operations management, providing clients with a streamlined experience.

Automated Investments has established valuable partnerships with renowned brands. These collaborations enable the company to access the best wholesale prices, facilitating profitability and offering clients products with high demand on the Amazon platform.

"Our vision is to leverage automation in the Amazon FBA business model," said Oz Levi, co-founder of Automated Investments. He further added, "By combining our expertise and visionary leadership, we have created a platform that empowers investors to tap into the global marketplace with ease and efficiency."

Automated Investments operates its own logistics center in Miami, strategically located to ensure efficient FBA preparation and seamless inventory management. This strategic advantage optimizes operations, reduces shipping times, and enhances customer satisfaction.





Oz Levi and Shawn Megira, the new Amazon

Shawn Megira, co-founder of Automated Investments added, "The e-commerce industry has demonstrated its resilience, especially during uncertain times like the recent COVID-19 pandemic."

Under the leadership of Oz Levi and Shawn Megira, Automated Investments has demonstrated a strong track record in the online retail sector, positioning the company for continued growth. The company continues to revolutionize the e-commerce industry by offering investors convenient and lucrative opportunities in the global marketplace.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Oz Levi

Automated Investments

automated-investments.com

info@automated-investments.com

About Automated Investments:

Automated Investments is a cutting-edge automation agency that provides fully automated Amazon FBA stores to investors. With a range of comprehensive services and strategic partnerships with renowned brands, Automated Investments enables investors to efficiently tap into the global marketplace. For more information, please visit automated-investments.com.

