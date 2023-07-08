Credkeeper is announcing its patented content creation, social media automation, and online reputation-enhancing services, designed for professionals across a range of industries.

Silver Springs, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2023) - With the recent announcement, Credkeeper offers a comprehensive solution for attorneys, financial and medical professionals, real estate agents, and other entrepreneurs who wish to generate leads and boost client trust levels.

The services are constructed around the Expertise, Authority, and Trust (EAT) principle of marketing. Credkeeper acknowledges that if professionals can demonstrate sufficient expertise and authority in their field, they will be able to earn and maintain consumer trust.

The EAT concept was first developed by Google in 2014 and is closely linked to search engine optimization quality criteria. It is currently used as an evaluation for online visibility and search results, but the principle extends across other marketing activities. With Credkeeper's tools, business owners can focus on creating a well-established, positive reputation based on demonstrated expertise and authority, leading to greater levels of consumer trust.

The Credkeeper app is designed to help business owners save money, time, and energy by increasing the number of responses that a business receives from its various marketing campaigns. Credkeeper affects the way that new or prospective clients interact with a brand online through the management of client perceptions.

The company's proprietary technology creates custom content for a business, which is then applied to the way that a client is likely to view the business' expertise and authority. The ways in which this occurs at a practical level include control of client reviews, content creation and management, listings and visibility, social media automation, and lead generation.

Credkeeper generates thousands of leads, with over one million words of content produced annually. High levels of content boost website traffic, and increased traffic generates higher numbers of potential client leads. To help maximize credibility and a brand's reputation, Credkeeper can create and publish content for its client businesses.

Businesses can access multiple Credkeeper functions through a basic subscription at no charge.

