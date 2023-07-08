Nasdaq, Inc.: The Nasdaq-100 Index Special Rebalance to be Effective July 24, 2023

NEW YORK, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq today announced that the Nasdaq-100 Index® (NDX®) will undergo a Special Rebalance effective prior to the market open on Monday, July 24, 2023. As described in the published index methodology, a Special Rebalance may be conducted to address overconcentration in the index by redistributing the weights. The Special Rebalance will not result in the removal or addition of any securities.



The Nasdaq-100 Index® includes 100 of the largest Nasdaq-listed domestic and international non-financial companies, and serves as the benchmark for numerous financial products around the world, including ETFs, mutual funds, futures, and options. The index is typically reconstituted annually in December, with additional rebalancing opportunities each quarter. The Special Rebalance of the index will be enacted based on the index securities and shares outstanding as of July 3, 2023, and the index share announcements and pro-forma file release will take place July 14, 2023.

About Nasdaq

