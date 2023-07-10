Global Pressure Sensitive Labels Market to Surpass at a CAGR of 5.4% till 2030| Dataintelo

PUNE, India, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a market study by Dataintelo, titled, "Global Pressure Sensitive Labels Market By Type, By Material, By Adhesive Type, By Application, By End-Use Industry, and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% by the end of 2030.



Key Players Covered

Avery Dennison

Amcor

CCL Industries

LINTEC

Berry Global

Cenveo

Constantia Flexibles

Hood Packaging

Intertape Polymer Group

Karlville Development

Klckner Pentaplast

Macfarlane Group

SleeveCo

DOW Chemical

3M

The report covers data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, industry players, and crucial strategies that helps market players to expand their business.

Key Takeaways:

Pressure-sensitive labels are adhesive labels that adhere to the surface when pressure is applied.

Rising adoption in manufacturing, fashion and apparel, automotive, and electronics industry for product differentiation and branding and the growing e-commerce sector is expected to drive the market.

The flexography print segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR, as this type of print is widely used in labels and tags of packaging materials, including cartons and containers.

segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR, as this type of print is widely used in labels and tags of packaging materials, including cartons and containers. The digital print segment is projected to grow at a significant pace, as it is more cost-effective than traditional printing.

segment is projected to grow at a significant pace, as it is more cost-effective than traditional printing. The food & beverages segment is anticipated to hold a major market share, due to the increasing usage of labels and tags for labeling bottles containing liquids.

segment is anticipated to hold a major market share, due to the increasing usage of labels and tags for labeling bottles containing liquids. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market in the coming years, owing to rapid industrialization.

Segments Covered

Type

Offset Print

Flexography Print

Rotogravure Print

Screen Print

Letterpress Print

Digital Print

Material

Paper

Plastic

Metal

Others

Adhesive Type

Permanent

Removable

Repositionable

Application

FMCG

Medical

Manufacturing

Agriculture

Fashion and Apparels

Electronics and Appliances

Automotive

Others

End-Use Industry

Food & Beverage

Health & Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Home & Laundry Care

Retail

Logistics & Transportation

Industrial

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

