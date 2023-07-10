

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Investor confidence from Eurozone is the only major data due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 1.00 am ET, Statistics Finland publishes industrial production data for May. Orders had dropped 2.4 percent annually in April.



At 2.00 am ET, consumer and producer price figures are due from Statistics Norway. Inflation is forecast to ease to 6.2 percent in June from 6.7 percent in May. Producer prices are forecast to plunge 36.4 percent annually.



At 2.30 am ET, the Hungarian Statistical Office releases foreign trade data for May. The trade surplus is expected to rise to EUR 446 million from EUR 366 million in April.



At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office is set to release retail sales for May.



At 4.30 am ET, Eurozone Sentix investor confidence data is due. The investor sentiment index is forecast to fall to -17.9 in July from -17.0 in June.



At 5.00 am ET, the Hellenic Statistical Authority is scheduled to issue Greece industrial production data for May.



