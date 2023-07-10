Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.: Sungrow is Selected for the Inaugural Edition of S&P Global's Sustainable Development Yearbook (China Edition)

HEFEI, China, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter and energy storage system supplier, has been selected for the inaugural edition of S&P Global's Sustainable Development Yearbook (China Edition). This marks the first release of S&P Global's Sustainable Development Yearbook (China Edition) and includes the evaluation of nearly 1,600 companies based on the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) for 2022. Out of these, 88 companies were ultimately chosen, with only two in the electrical components and equipment industry. Sungrow's excellent ESG performance led to its inclusion.

As a global renewable energy company, Sungrow focuses on solar power, wind power, energy storage, electric vehicles, hydrogen energy, and other key areas. The company tackles global climate challenges with professional expertise and strives for environmental protection, carbon emission management, responsible supply chains, diversity and inclusion, and community development. It is committed to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The company has joined international initiatives such as RE100 and EP100, actively conducts organizational carbon audits and product carbon footprint assessments, increases the proportion of renewable energy consumption and energy efficiency. Notably, Sungrow achieved a 45% share of green power usage through initiatives like building solar power plants and purchasing green electricity directly in 2022.

Sungrow's sustainable development practices have received recognition from institutions such as MSCI, BCG, Forbes China, and Sina Finance in recent years. In the future, the company will uphold its mission of "Clean power for all", leverage its clean power conversion technology advantages, strengthen ESG management and practices, and strive to achieve carbon neutrality in its operations by 2028.

Since 2008, S&P Global has published the Sustainable Development Yearbook (Global Edition) annually to recognize companies across industries with sustainable development advantages. It is widely recognized by global investors and stakeholders as a reference. The CSA on which it is based is one of the most influential and credible assessments of corporate sustainability practices worldwide. This year, the first edition of the Sustainable Development Yearbook (China Edition) was released, aiming to encourage outstanding sustainable development practices among Chinese companies.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 340 GW installed worldwide as of December 2022. Founded in 1997 by Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 26-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

