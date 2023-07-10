Lively Agency: Global Creative Innovation Agency, Lively Worldwide, to Merge With US-Based Kindred PR

Award-winning agencies join forces to expand creative solutions for global brands

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2023 / Global creative innovation agency, Lively Worldwide, and US-based Kindred PR, will merge to expand their services and regional expertise. Kindred's founder, Tina Mulqueen, will join Lively's executive team and board of directors as their Chief Marketing Officer.

This move comes after a strategic alliance between Lively and Kindred, culminating in multiple client wins and increased demand for first-party data solutions within the popular experiential media ecosystem model that the firms introduced.

"Brands recognize the need to evolve their thinking around how they interact with humans on the other side of data," says Tina Mulqueen. "The technical aptitude of Lively's team allows us to integrate emerging technologies into media campaigns that keep humans at the center."

Mulqueen founded Kindred in 2013 with a niche in media and entertainment. She was twice named one of the top 100 Women in Media by Folio: and Admonsters in the Trailblazer and DEI Champions categories, respectively. Her thought leadership has been featured in Forbes, Entrepreneur, Grit Daily and more, and she teaches emerging and ethical digital marketing strategies for brands, conferences and as an adjunct university professor.

Kindred will bring full-service communications offerings to Lively's product roster, including public relations, award strategy, content marketing, digital media planning and data management training.

"We've operated as strategic partners at a high level to media, tech and retail clients and we've seen firsthand the impact of the deprecation of the third-party cookie, new privacy legislation, digital advertising fraud, and evolving consumer sentiment. The result has been a long-awaited realization that media planning needs a shake-up in order to better serve both brands and culture," says Mulqueen. "I'm excited, both personally and professionally, to continue to transform the way that brands engage with humans."

Kindred's clients will benefit from Lively's creative innovation services, including bespoke branded ecosystems using bleeding-edge technology and first-party data practices.

"Tina brings unmatched knowledge of the advertising ecosystem and the trajectory of both data governance and consumer sentiment," says Mike White, CEO of Lively. "Moreover, Kindred has a decade's long stellar reputation in award-winning communications and public relations that we are excited to offer as an enhancement to our creative products."

Lively's client roster has included such brands as Twitter, Coinbase, Ericsson, Adidas, Polkadot and Spotify. The company's expertise is in building creative brand campaigns to foster owned media ecosystems and fan experiences across digital and physical touchpoints.

Their continued expansion comes after the development of their owned SaaS community platform, LiveFi, which transformed the way brands engaged with fans during COVID-19 and beyond. The company made news this year for being one of the first creative agencies to utilize ChatGPT to power their website and were recently featured in Forbes for their approach to next-wave events.

