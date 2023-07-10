Anzeige
Montag, 10.07.2023
WKN: A2PA4R | ISIN: GB00BHJYC057
10.07.2023
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - July 10

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2023 / InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)(LSE:IHG)(OTC PINK:ICHGF)

The Company announces that on 07 July 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase:07 July 2023
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:178,243
Lowest price paid per share:£ 52.0600
Highest price paid per share:£ 52.6800
Average price paid per share:£ 52.4521


The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 169,351,276 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4126F_1-2023-7-7.pdf

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 178,243 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 07 July 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

93,282

50,333

23,736

10,892

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 52.6800

£ 52.6600

£ 52.6600

£ 52.6600

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 52.0800

£ 52.0600

£ 52.0800

£ 52.1200

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 52.4811

£ 52.3765

£ 52.4846

£ 52.4826

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/766375/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares--July-10

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
