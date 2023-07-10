InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - July 10

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2023 / InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)(LSE:IHG)(OTC PINK:ICHGF)

The Company announces that on 07 July 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.



Date of purchase: 07 July 2023 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 178,243 Lowest price paid per share: £ 52.0600 Highest price paid per share: £ 52.6800 Average price paid per share: £ 52.4521



The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.



Following the above transaction, the Company has 169,351,276 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).



A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.



http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4126F_1-2023-7-7.pdf

Enquiries to:



InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:



Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)



Schedule of Purchases



Shares purchased: 178,243 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)



Date of purchases: 07 July 2023



Investment firm: GSI



Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 93,282 50,333 23,736 10,892 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 52.6800 £ 52.6600 £ 52.6600 £ 52.6600 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 52.0800 £ 52.0600 £ 52.0800 £ 52.1200 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 52.4811 £ 52.3765 £ 52.4846 £ 52.4826

