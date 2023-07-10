Azentio Software Pvt Ltd: Azentio Software and Nityo Infotech partner to optimize IT ROI for BFSI organizations

Clients to benefit from combined expertise and capability-aligned IT teams

SINGAPORE, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azentio Software ("Azentio"), a Singapore-headquartered technology firm owned by funds advised by Apax Partners, and Nityo Infotech, a global IT services company, today announced a formal partnership aimed at providing innovative and comprehensive technology solutions to the Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI) industry.



The partnership brings together the proven expertise and deep industry knowledge of Azentio and of Nityo Infotech in IT services and consulting, to increase operational efficiency and accelerate transformation as BFSI service providers dig deeper into digitalization. As per the agreement, Nityo Infotech becomes Azentio's reseller as well as implementation partner, focusing more on the BFSI domain.

This partnership will give Nityo Infotech's clients access to Azentio's innovative and comprehensive software product suite for different financial services areas, such as lending, trade finance, Islamic banking, treasury, factoring & supply chain finance, risk management, wealth & investment management, and insurance. Azentio offers these solutions under three comprehensive technology platforms, namely, Azentio ONEBanking, Azentio ONECapitalMarkets and Azentio ONEInsurance.

Meanwhile, Azentio's clients will get access to Nityo Infotech's complete range of IT consulting services, including staffing, quality assurance, project management and implementation.

Krish Narayanaswami, Managing Director - Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance at Azentio, commented, "BFSI organizations today are increasingly exploring and adopting digitalization, while also looking forward to maximizing returns from their investments in IT as competition mounts. With our combined strengths and respective domain and IT consultancy proficiencies, we will ensure that they get the maximum value from their IT investment as well as superior business results."

Naveen Kumar, Founder and CEO of Nityo Infotech, stated, "We are excited to partner with Azentio to deliver digital transformation solutions and services to help our clients gain a competitive edge. Our collaboration will enable us to provide end-to-end services to meet the ever-changing client needs."

Brijendra Singh, Global Head - Partnerships & Strategic Alliances, BFSI, at Azentio, said, "Backed by Nityo Infotech's strengths in IT consulting services and implementation, Azentio now becomes a compelling strategic partner for BFSI companies who want to leverage the latest in financial software to innovate at speed, reduce time-to-market, optimize conversions, and increase revenue."

Elie Estephan, Senior Vice President - Banking Practice and Financial Banking Products at Nityo Infotech, added, "Azentio has a proven track record of helping BFSI companies leverage technology innovatively to drive growth and meet their strategic goals. Nityo Infotech, meanwhile, has over 23,000 skilled IT service professionals spread across 62 locations. These professionals have the necessary experience and skills to perfectly complement Azentio's agile implementation methodology and time-to-value."

About Azentio Software

Azentio provides mission-critical software products across Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa and India to banks, Islamic financial institutions, and insurance companies. It also provides ERP solutions to mid-market enterprises.

