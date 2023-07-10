Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
10.07.2023 | 08:10
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 28/2023

Riga, Latvia, 2023-07-10 08:00 CEST --
PERIOD        COMPANY TICKER       EVENT          MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A    Buyback         TLN  
     26.09.2023                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    12.06.2023 - LT0000125981 DFDSTO    Buyback         VLN  
     24.07.2023                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    01.07.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos    Government securities  VLN  
     30.09.2023  Vyriausybe         auction            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    05.07.2023 - Clevon CLEV        Annual General Meeting  TLN  
     13.07.2023                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     10.07.2023 Ignitis grupe       Coupon payment date   VLN  
            IGNB0187528A                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     10.07.2023               Trading holiday     RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    10.07.2023 - Enefit Green EGR1T     Sales figures      TLN  
     14.07.2023                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     10.07.2023 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L  Sales figures      VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     11.07.2023 TextMagic MAGIC      Sales figures      TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     12.07.2023 MAXIMA GRUPE MXGR062527A  Coupon payment date   VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     12.07.2023 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T    Sales figures      TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     12.07.2023 Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp  Interim report, 6    TLN  
            TKM1T           months            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     12.07.2023 MADARA Cosmetics MDARA   Dividend ex-date     RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     13.07.2023 Nordic Fibreboard SKN1T  Extraordinary General  TLN  
                         Meeting            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     13.07.2023 MADARA Cosmetics MDARA   Dividend record date   RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     14.07.2023 Ignitis grupe IGNB020027A Coupon payment date   VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     14.07.2023 Pro Kapital Grupp     Coupon payment date   TLN  
            PKGB080024A                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     14.07.2023 Novaturas NTU1L      Sales figures      VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     14.07.2023 MADARA Cosmetics MDARA   Dividend payment date  RIG  



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
