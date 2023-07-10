Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 28/2023

Riga, Latvia, 2023-07-10 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A Buyback TLN 26.09.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.06.2023 - LT0000125981 DFDSTO Buyback VLN 24.07.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.07.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos Government securities VLN 30.09.2023 Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.07.2023 - Clevon CLEV Annual General Meeting TLN 13.07.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.07.2023 Ignitis grupe Coupon payment date VLN IGNB0187528A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.07.2023 Trading holiday RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.07.2023 - Enefit Green EGR1T Sales figures TLN 14.07.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.07.2023 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.07.2023 TextMagic MAGIC Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.07.2023 MAXIMA GRUPE MXGR062527A Coupon payment date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.07.2023 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.07.2023 Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp Interim report, 6 TLN TKM1T months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.07.2023 MADARA Cosmetics MDARA Dividend ex-date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.07.2023 Nordic Fibreboard SKN1T Extraordinary General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.07.2023 MADARA Cosmetics MDARA Dividend record date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.07.2023 Ignitis grupe IGNB020027A Coupon payment date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.07.2023 Pro Kapital Grupp Coupon payment date TLN PKGB080024A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.07.2023 Novaturas NTU1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.07.2023 MADARA Cosmetics MDARA Dividend payment date RIG For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.