Montag, 10.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung 10.7.2023: Unglaublicher Durchbruch gelungen!
10.07.2023 | 08:31
Aquis Stock Exchange: Restoration to trading - VVV Resources Limited

DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Restoration to trading 

Aquis Stock Exchange 
Aquis Stock Exchange: Restoration to trading 
10-Jul-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The following securities will be restored to trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market with effect from 08.00 
today, 10 July 2023. 
 
VVV Resources Ltd 
Ordinary Shares 
Symbol: VVV 
ISIN: VGG9470B1004 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The Regulation Department 
Aquis Stock Exchange 
Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, EC4N 4UA 
Tel: 0203 597 6361 
Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu 
Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1675659 10-Jul-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1675659&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 10, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

